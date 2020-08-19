Realme X7 smartphone series arriving in China on Sept 1

Beijing, Aug 19 (IANS) Realme on Wednesday confirmed it would introduce a new X7 smartphone series, that includes X7 and X7 Pro variants, in China on September 1.

The company revealed via its Weibo official handle that the devices would come with 120Hz refresh rate, flexible AMOLED display from Samsung and support 5G connectivity.

The teaser poster of Weibo mentioned that both these handsets will come as the flagship smartphone and are said to be thin and lightweight.

The Chinese text on the teaser poster translates to “thin and light flash charging flagship”.

This hints at the X7 series coming with one of Realme’s newer fast charging technologies.

The smartphone maker may use the 65W fast charging or the 125W UltraDART charging here.

Both models are expected to feature 65W ultra-fast flash charging. The X7 is said to come with a 4300mAh battery and the X7 Pro is expected to pack a 4500mAh battery.

