Global smartphone brand realme has launched its first global, premium flagship store in Ahmedabad to fulfill the company’s ‘Go Premium’ strategy in India and strengthening offline presence across key metro and tier 2 cities.

Spread over 13,000 sq feet, the state-of-the-art flagship store brings the latest innovations in smartphones and Artificial intelligence of things (AIOT) products to users.

“Since Day 1, realme has dared to leap ahead of others and disrupted the industry. We have witnessed tremendous growth in the Gujarat market, emerging as the Top 4 brand in offline sales,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group.

The launch of realme’s first Global Flagship Store in Ahmedabad “is a testament to its deepening presence in the Indian market and bringing luxurious, bespoke, and cutting-edge offline experience to customers,” Sheth added.

realme has partnered with Poojara Telecom, one of the largest franchises in the region in the establishment and operations of the first Global Flagship Store.

The store decor is modern and aesthetic by nature, with a line lighting design that creates a feeling of being transported into the future.

Featuring a three-storey format, the store offers customers a seamless and continuous experience as they move through the store.

It also features a realme ‘Techlife Zone’, showcasing the power of a connected, futuristic lifestyle with its latest AIOT products such as smart wearables and hearables, laptops and tablets, smart TVs, smart care products, and smart home devices.

A built-in realme Cafe, offering attractive delicacies, will ensure that visitors have a wholesome and holistic experience as well.

“I am confident that the initiative will further consolidate our leadership in Ahmedabad and endear the brand to the masses,” said Sheth.

realme has set the target of net-zero carbon emissions in its corporate operation and zero waste to landfills by 2025 as part of its ‘Go Premium’ strategy.

The commitment to foster sustainable living is reflected in realme’s Global Flagship Store in Ahmedabad as well, which has an e-waste recycling box to explore the fusion of technology with sustainability, said the company.

In the future, realme will partner with key regional retailers in Gujarat to expand its mainline presence across the state.

Currently, realme has a distribution of over 40,000 retail stores and 300 exclusive stores in India and aims to reach 50,000+ retail stores in 2022.

