As smartphone designs go through serious transformation as users look for devices that reflect their personality and lifestyle, global technology brand realme is geared up to soon launch realme 11 pro that will be yet another testament to the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation.

The realme 11 Pro series has been meticulously crafted by Matteo Menotto, a former designer of Gucci prints, in collaboration with realme Design Studio, sources told IANS.

According to them, realme 11 pro series is going to be a perfect combination of design and innovation. With its aesthetic design, it is set to take the smartphone industry by storm.

In today’s world, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. And for modern-day users, having a smartphone with great design is as important as having the latest technology. A phone’s design is not only about aesthetics but also reflects the user’s personality, lifestyle, and taste.

A smartphone’s design has become one of the major selling points for consumers, and realme understands this trend better than anyone. The company has been introducing a wide range of designs that cater to the varying tastes and preferences of its users.

Since its inception in 2018, realme has been at the forefront of revolutionising the smartphone industry with its innovative products, and design has always been one of their main focus areas.

The realme 9i 5G, for example, fused together two concepts from the past and present of celebrity music culture for its stunning backplate design.

realme also had the realme C55 which had a Rainforest design that was inspired by Sunshowers and depicted a summer rainforest scene with vibrant colors on the back cover.

realme’s emphasis on design and innovation went beyond aesthetics to encompass sustainable design and manufacturing processes. The realme GT2 Pro was awarded the latest sustainability certification by Sweden-based TCO development for its leadership in these areas and was the world’s first smartphone to use a biopolymer for its entire rear panel, resulting in a 35.5% reduction in carbon emissions during manufacturing.

The realme number series represents the flagship lineup of the brand, showcasing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative features at friendly price points.

This core essence serves as a significant unique selling proposition (USP) for realme, appealing to a broad consumer base that appreciates stylish and forward-thinking smartphones without breaking the bank. Through every generation of Number series, realme has boldly ventured into various design concepts and aesthetics, pushing the boundaries of creativity and offering users a vibrant and captivating visual experience.

realme’s number series has become synonymous with excellence in the smartphone market, captivating the hearts of tech enthusiasts worldwide. That is why the Number series is also referred to as realme’s hero series.

For example, realme GT Master edition designed by world-renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, which is made of exquisite vegan leather, replicating the horizontal grid of a suitcase.

The design of the realme 11 Pro is influenced by the prints and hues that epitomise Milan’s fashion industry.

Menotto, ex Gucci Designer, hailing from Milan, draws inspiration from the city’s amalgamation of historical and contemporary elements. His artistic vision is shaped by his ability to spot prevailing trends and incorporate artistic heritage, resulting in the creation of novel forms of vintage fashion.

Each generation of number series will possess a unique beauty, waiting to be uncovered by the keen eye of an artist or designer. By collaborating with these creative minds, realme will unlock the masterful design inherent in every generation of number series, revealing an unexpected source of artistic inspiration in the smartphones.

realme 11 pro series is going to be a perfect combination of design and innovation. With its aesthetic design, it is set to take the smartphone industry by storm. And if their past track record of unique design concepts is anything to go by, we can expect nothing less than extraordinary.

realme is all set to take a leap in the industry with its realme 11 pro series, emphasizing design and innovation. The number series promises affordability and the latest features, making it a popular choice among users.A

And with the new addition to the number series, realme is set to offer the perfect blend of aesthetics, innovation, and affordability. Keep an eye out for the latest design-forward smartphone from realme.

20230531-135601