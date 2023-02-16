A 32-year-old realtor was shot dead inside his car that was found parked at a deserted stretch in Kakori on the city’s outskirts.

The realtor’s family has lodged a named FIR against few persons and claimed that the murder was a result of property dispute.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West, S. Chinappa said the victim was identified as Dharmendra Pal, resident of Kakori’s Behta village. He was into real estate business for the last seven years.

The DCP said that Dharmendra’s cousin Pintu spotted him first, sitting in his car’s driver’s seat, near the site where he had recently started selling plots.

The DCP said Pintu noticed a bullet wound near Dharmendra’s neck. One country made firearm and a live cartridge was seized from the car.

The DCP said Pintu, with help of his relatives, rushed Dharmendra to the trauma centre of King George Medical University.

On the way, he also informed the police about the incident.

The DCP said the victim succumbed to his injury during treatment.

He said according to doctors, the bullet travelled through back of his head after entering from neck. The body has been sent for autopsy.

