Gurugram-based realty developer, M3M India, has been continuously growing its retail business in Gurugram. The company has already delivered 4 million square feet of retail space in last decade, perhaps, one of the largest in India. On the whole, it has delivered 40 projects, with 20 million square feet of space, which includes luxury residential projects.

To give further boost to its retail business, M3M India has now kick-started its maiden Real Estate Investment Premium League, for a limited period, where the buyers can own a pre-leased shop by paying just 50 per cent of the total amount and balance after 18 months.

M3M India will be giving the space to its buyers with a provision to earn rentals from day one itself, along-with 12 years of lease.

M3M India is offering retail space at its all prime locations, which include, M3M 65th Avenue, M3M IFC, M3M Urbana Premium, M3M Broadway, M3M Prive 73, and M3M Corner Walk among others, all in Gurugram, and located majorly on Golf Course Road (Extn) and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

M3M 65th Avenue is meticulously designed with 1046 units dedicated to fashion, food, entertainment, etc. It is the largest luxurious retail project in Gurugram, spread across 14 acres, with 1 million square feet of retail space. Recently, M3M has also signed an agreement with PVR to set up an 8-screen multiplex at 65th Avenue. The catchment area is preferred by MNCs, HNIs due to the seamless connectivity.

On the other hand, the projects lying on SPR including M3M Broadway (2,226 units), M3M Prive 73 (302 units) and M3M Corner Walk (1,338 units) are state-of-the-art projects, conceptualised around a well-planned landscape design.

A number of national and international companies have already partnered with M3M which include DTDC, Bikanervala, Reliance trends, ICICI Bank, KFC, Subway, Keventers, Barista, Pizza Hut, INOX, Axis Bank, and Barbeque Nation, to name a few.

Retail has always been a sector in demand, particularly when the real-estate developers are developing large mixed projects, keeping in focus the basic requirements of the residents. In such mixed projects, organised retail or shops give added advantage of large footfalls and business to the shops.

