INDIA

Reasons behind erosion in Trinamool’s minority vote bank economic: Suvendu

NewsWire
0
0

The main reason behind the erosion in Trinamool Congress’ dedicated minority vote bank, as was evident in the recent bypoll to Sagardighi, a minority-dominated conttuency in Murshidabad district, is economic, claimed leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday.

“We could not win the Sagardighi Assembly by-election. But the results were a clear indication of the shift of minority support away from Trinamool Congress. The reason for this is purely economic,” Adhikari told mediapersons.

The BJP leader also claimed that around one lakh Muslim youth from the state could not participate in Eid celebrations with their families in West Bengal since they had to migrate elsewhere to earn their livelihoods.

“Some of them are employed in Kerala, some in Kuwait, and some in Bengaluru, among other places. You go to Mumbai or Vellore, and you will see lots of Bengalis from West Bengal who have gone there for treatment purposes. This is because the Chief Minister of our state could neither provide them with jobs, nor with proper treatment facilities,” the opposition leader said.

20230425-000402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mulayam was a socialist icon: Sukhbir Badal

    Advanced security system for Kashi Vishwanath Dham project

    Delhi to get 1.4 lakh more CCTV cameras

    Nadav Lapid’s fellow IFFI jurors support him, say political uproar saddens...