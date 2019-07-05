Rebel Karnataka MLAs hoot Shivakumar

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Around 10 Karnataka Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) MLAs hooted at senior leader D.K. Shivakumar, who attempted to meet the rebels at a five star hotel in suburban Mumbai here on Wednesday.

Shivakumar who arrived here early on Wednesday, was greeted with slogans of “Go Back” by the legislators who refused to meet him.

He was not allowed to enter the Hotel Renaissance in Powai where tight security has been deployed.

These 10 legislators who had proceeded to Goa on Monday, returned to the city while another group of around a dozen is put up in a location in Satara, party sources said.

–IANS

