Rebel Karnataka MLAs in Maharashtra disperse

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) In an apparent move to hoodwink their parties, rebel Congress-Janata Dal (S) legislators from Karnataka have spread out in different parts of Maharashtra since Monday, party sources revealed here on Tuesday.

A batch of 12 legislators had reached here by a chartered flight on Saturday from Bengaluru, followed by one MLA each on Sunday and Monday, including an independent, and were staying at the Sofitel Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Late on Monday, all 14 quietly were said to be headed for Goa by road, but midway a few more rebel legislators joined them in Satara.

From that group, around a dozen returned to Mumbai and are now staying in the Renaissance Hotel in suburban Powai, while the remaining ones are still in Satara, but may shift to Goa anytime.

In another development, senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar is likely to come to Mumbai and meet the legislators at the Renaissance Hotel.

Though the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has denied any role in the Karnataka political developments, at least two of its local leaders have been seen going in and out of both the Mumbai hotels, adding to the mystery.

All the legislators currently on the move now are expected to reach Bengaluru by Friday.

–IANS

