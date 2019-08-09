Rebel Karnataka MLAs move SC seeking urgent hearing

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the rebel Karnataka MLAs to hand over a memo to the registrar for urgent listing of their plea challenging their disqualification from the state Assembly.

The rebel MLAs earlier moved the apex court seeking urgent listing of their plea.

The legislators have sought the court’s directions to quash the former Assembly Speaker’s decision to disqualify them from the House.

On July 28, then state Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar disqualified the 14 rebel MLAs, rejecting the resignations tendered by them.

The 14 MLAs had remained absent from the House on July 23 when former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy put the confidence motion to vote.

Eleven Congress lawmakers were disqualified — Pratap Gouda Patil (Maski), B.C. Patil (Hirekerur), Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur), S.T. Someshekhar (Yeshwantapur), Byrati Basavraj (K.R. Puram), Anand Singh (Vijayanagar), R. Roshan Baig (Shivajinagar), Muniratna (R.R. Nagar), K. Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur), M.T.B. Nagaraj (Hoskote) and Shrimant Patil (Kagawad).

The three Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislators who were disqualified are A.H. Vishwanath (Hunsur), Narayan Gowda (K.R. Pete) and K. Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout).

The MLAs said that the actions of the then Speaker was in gross violation of the orders passed by the apex court, completely illegal and unconstitutional. The political scenerio in Karnataka has recently undergone changes with Kumaraswamy losing the trust vote and BJP leader B.S. Yeddiyurappa forming the current government.

