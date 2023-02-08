Rebel MLA of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Kotam Sridhar Reddy has complained to the Union Home Ministry about phone tapping.

The MLA from Nellore Rural constituency, who raised a banner of revolt against the party with the allegation of phone tapping, said on Wednesday that he has written a letter to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a probe.

He said after getting an appointment, he would visit Delhi and personally meet home ministry officials to submit the details.

Sridhar Reddy said ever since he stated that his phone was being tapped, ministers and YSRCP leaders started criticising him. He alleged that he was receiving threatening calls.

Alleging that false cases were being booked against him, the MLA said he was not afraid of cases and was determined to continue his fight without bothering about the consequences.

The MLA reiterated that his phone tapping started after he raised people’s issues and spoke about roads, drinking water and other civic problems in his constituency.

He had earlier stated that phone tapping was not possible without orders from the chief minister.

He claimed that four months ago an Indian Police Service (IPS) official had told him that his phone was being tapped but he did not believe this as he was not indulging in any illegal business or anti-party activity. He said he later found evidence of his phone being tapped.

Sridhar Reddy also made it clear that he would not stay in the party where he was looked with suspicion.

YSRCP leaders have dismissed the allegation of Sridhar Reddy and claimed that he was trying to join Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

