Rebel MLAs move SC against Karnataka Speaker’s decision

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Karnataka rebel Congress and JD(S) leaders, who resigned from the Assembly, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court alleging that the Speaker was not performing his constitutional duty and deliberately delaying the acceptance of their resignations submitted with him since Saturday.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi filed a plea and sought an urgent hearing on the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi assured him that the plea would be heard, but at some later date. The apex court is most likely to hear the matter on Thursday.

–IANS

