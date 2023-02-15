ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Rebel Wilson pretended she had a ‘secret admirer’, sent herself flowers on V-Day

Actor Rebel Wilson, who is in a relationship with Ramona Agruma, has opened up that she used to send herself gifts during her school years, admitting that it was always a “lonely day” for her.

“I bought myself flowers and pretended it was from an anonymous admirer because a lot of the girls would get flowers on Valentine’s Day. And I didn’t have anyone to send, so I bought myself. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I must have a secret admirer … I’m so popular.’ … But I think people were just looking at me like I was an idiot,” Rebel shared, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“But then it would always be a bit of a sad, lonely day, I think. But especially in the last few years, I really worked on myself and have done a lot of healing and a lot of positive things. And then I was like, well, maybe it’s not a coincidence that then I did find a really deep loving connection that’s working really well.”

Rebel went public with her romance with Ramona in 2021. And the Hollywood star – who welcomed her first child, a daughter called Royce, via surrogate in November 2022 – has admitted to being “shocked” by their romantic connection.

She told PEOPLE, “I always was a bit of a girls’ girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection and I was just shocked. And then I was like, ‘Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn’t exploring?’ And maybe I should have ten years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it’s just awesome now to be in a relationship.”

