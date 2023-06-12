ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Rebel Wilson snuggles with daughter Royce in recent photos

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rebel Wilson is smitten with daughter Royce Lillian. The actress, 43, shared two new photographs of her adorable 8-month-old daughter on Instagram recently.

“My baby Wilson captioned the two images, which show her holding her daughter close, reports People magazine.

In the first sweet shot, Wilson looks away from the camera as Royce looks curiously at the lens. The infant wore a patterned romper, nude hair bow and a pink and white spotted bib with her name appliqued on it in red.

As per People, Wilson wore a brown and blue sweater with over a t-shirt and had styled her hair into soft waves. In the second photo, both mom and daughter gazed intently at the camera.

In the comments section, it was revealed that Royce’s bib was a gift from Hollywood hairstylist Cheryl Marks. “#Gorgeous the bib I bought #Royce!!!” she wrote in the comments section, to which Wilson responded with three heart emojis.

Wilson’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars also commented on the sweet photoshoot. “Oh come on” Brittany Snow wrote, while Adam Devine added: “KAUUUUTIE!!! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Wilson’s fiancee Ramona Agruma, whom she welcomed Royce via surrogate with in November 2022, added a simple but meaningful reaction to the intimate snaps: two heart emojis.

20230612-110805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ana de Armas: “There’s no need to steal someone else’s character”

    Singaporean rapper Yung Raja pays ode to Rajinikanth in ‘Spice Boy’

    Bella Hadid talks about having eating disorders before becoming famous

    Nick Carter returns to stage with Backstreet Boys, days after being...