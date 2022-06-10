‘Pitch Perfect’ actor Rebel Wilson who made headlines with her amazing weight transformation has another huge news to share with all.

The actress took to her social media to declare herself queer and state that she is dating a woman. Rebel announced her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma by sharing a loved-up picture of the two of them.

Captioning the adorable picture, Rebel wrote, I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

The 42-year-old actress shared the happy news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Thursday, June 10, 2022.

A friend of Rebel reportedly told People, “Rebel’s in an amazing place and I’ve never seen her happier.”

Here is her post:

Last month, in an interview with People magazine, Rebel spoke about her current relationship and she mentioned that she was set up with her new partner “through her friend”. At the time though, Rebel did not mention who the person in her life was.

Speaking about her new relationship, Rebel said, “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic. I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.”

Rebel further added, “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So, it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Before this, Rebel was dating Jacob Busch who is the heir to Anheiser Busch conglomerate. However, the couple parted ways in 2021, a mere four months after they made their relationship Instagram official.