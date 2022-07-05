Cyberabad police on Tuesday registered a case against rebel MP of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party, Raghurama Krishna Raju for allegedly assaulting a policeman.

On a complaint by a constable of the intelligence wing of Andhra Pradesh police, a case was registered at Gachibowli police station against the MP and his son Bharat for allegedly beating up the cop late on Monday.

The MP’s personal assistant Shastri, a CRPF constable and ASI was also named in the First Information Report (FIR). Constable Farooq Basha alleged that he was attacked when he was discharging his official duties. He alleged that he was illegally confined in the MP’s house for three hours.

The constable told police that five persons including Raju attacked him. He said they forcibly carried him in their car though he told them that he is an intelligence constable.

The complainant alleged that his identity card and purse were snatched and the MP and others abused him and attacked him with sticks.

Raju also lodged a complaint against the Andhra police constable. Police said they were looking into it.

Meanwhile, the MP wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, demanding immediate action against those who conducted recee at his house. He alleged that six men conducted recce at his house on Monday.

The MP wrote to the chief minister that in view of the threat to his life, he has been provided CRPF security. The CRPF personnel chased those conducting recce and caught one of them while remaining escaped in a car.

Raju said the person who was caught claimed that he is Andhra Pradesh intelligence constable Subhan Ali Basha but refused to show the identity card. He also refused to call senior officials.

The MP said he complained to Gachibowli police station about the incident and demanded inquiry into the reasons for conducting recce. He claimed that he had complained to Gachibowli inspector in the past about the recce but no action was taken.

The MP also alleged that Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra was cooperating with Andhra Pradesh police. He expressed surprise over booking of cases against him and his security personnel.

Raju said he suspects that the unidentified men had come to kill him and his family members.

The incident had occurred hours after Raju dropped his plans to visit Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh to attend the launch of 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Lok Sabha members from Narsapuram complained to Prime Minister Modi over not being invited for the programme.

Ramakrishna Raju has written a letter to Modi that the officials have not included his name in the list of invitees though he is the local MP. He blamed the YSRCP government for not including his name in the list.

The MP had left Hyderabad for Andhra Pradesh by Narsapur Express on Sunday night. He boarded the train at Lingampalli station but got down at Begumpet station in Hyderabad.

He also alleged that his followers were arrested and tortured by Andhra Pradesh police as he was planning to visit Bhimavaram. He claimed that he had to retreat for the well being of his followers.

