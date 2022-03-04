Rebellion in DMK over Mayor candidate in Cuddalore, 20 councillors kept in resort

In a major embarrassment to the ruling DMK, 20 councillors were taken to a resort near Puducherry after internal squabbles came to the fore in the party with the announcement of R. Sundari as the Mayor of Cuddalore.

There was stiff competition between Sundari, wife of party’s town secretary Raja, and Geetha, wife of party district treasurer Gunasekharan. Raja is reportedly close to the state Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

Of the 20 taken to the resort near Puducherry, a majority belong to the DMK, but also has one AIADMK and a BJP councillor.

Sources in the party told IANS that the other side owing allegiance to Gunasekaran had taken away the councillors and the side close to Raja was conducting parleys with the councillors to vote in favour of R. Sundari.

The DMK-led front won 34 of the 45 wards in Cuddalore and was enjoying a majority when the sudden development left the party red-faced. Of the ruling alliance, 27 seats were won by the DMK alone, three each by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Thamizhaga Vazhvumuzhivai Katchi (TVK), and one seat was won by the Congress.

While the DMK leaders are tight-lipped on this, the Sundari camp is confident that she would be elected as the Mayor with the support of the party high command.

A senior DMK leader, privy to the developments in Cuddalore while speaking to IANS, said, “The DMK is a cadre-based political party and when we announce the name of a Mayor candidate it is final. Opinions can be aired in the party forums, but once the decision is taken, all the cadres have to abide by it.”

