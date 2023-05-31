INDIALIFESTYLE

Rebuked lover kills girl’s father in J&K’s Srinagar

A rebuked lover, who killed a girl’s father after being upbraided by him, was booked as a murder accused within 24 hours of the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a teenaged boy accused of having stabbed to death a man after being rebuked by him over relationship with his daughter.

The incident took place in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar city on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Mominabad Batamaloo was allegedly stabbed to death by the teenager at a by-pass.

Police said that upon reporting of the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police lodged an FIR and subsequently started investigations to bring the culprit to justice.

“The police zeroed in on the accused within hours as they arrested the culprit during the night hours only.

Superintendent of Police (South) Srinagar, Gaurav Sikarwar told reporters that they have solved the blind murder case by arresting the accused. The police officer revealed the accused was in a sort of a relationship with the victim’s daughter.

“As the incident was reported, a case under FIR number 67/2023 was registered, following which CCTV footage of the incident site was analysed and some suspects rounded up for questioning”, the officer said.

“Upon persistent questioning, we zeroed in on a suspect who confessed to the crime,” the SP said, adding that the accused said he killed the man as revenge after the latter opposed his relationship with his daughter.

“The case was cracked within hours as the accused was arrested at 2 a.m. today and the blood stained shirt, trouser and the knife used in the crime were also recovered,” he said.

20230531-160006

