SCI-TECHWORLD

Recall Tesla’s ‘manslaughtering’ FSD tech: Ex-US prez candidate

NewsWire
0
0

Former US presidential candidate Ralph Nader has called Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology as one of the “most dangerous and irresponsible actions” by a car company in decades.

Nader, a political and consumer protection advocate, has called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US to remove FSD technology from every Tesla.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the technology is available in nearly 100,000 vehicles.

“Tesla should never have put this technology in its vehicles. Now over 100,000 Tesla owners are currently using technology that research shows malfunctions every eight minutes,” Nader said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“I am calling on federal regulators to act immediately to prevent the growing deaths and injuries from Tesla manslaughtering crashes with this technology,” he added.

Last week, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in California accused Tesla of running fake claims about its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features.

The agency said in its filing that Tesla “wrongly implies” that cars equipped with the technology can operate autonomously.

The NHTSA has been investigating Tesla and its Full Self-Driving technology for several years.

“NHTSA must use its safety recall authority to order that the FSD technology be removed in every Tesla. This nation should not allow this malfunctioning software,” said Nader.

“No one is above the laws of manslaughter,” he added.

Tesla drivers have to pay $12,000 extra for the FSD system that comes with auto-parking, auto lane changing and the ability for drivers to summon a vehicle from a parking space to where they’re standing.

In Tesla’s Q2 earnings call, Musk said the price of FSD Beta might go up by the end of this year.

20220811-105802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Knives are out as edtech platforms open physical tuition centres

    NASA finds novel ways to track climate change

    Meta launches Instagram Reels APIs for developers

    Digital workflow company ServiceNow to open 2 data centres in India