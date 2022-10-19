ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Recalling her ‘Suits’ days, Meghan opens up on her struggles, insecurities

NewsWire
0
0

In a revealing cover story with ‘Variety’, Meghan Markle described the discomfort she felt during her time as an actor in Hollywood.

Markle appeared on shows such as ‘Deal or No Deal’, ‘90210’ and ‘Fringe’, before landing her signature role of Rachel Zane on ‘Suits’, the television legal drama, in 2011. Although she would be on the show for more than 108 episodes (‘Suits’ ran from 2011 to 2019), Meghan was forever living in a state of anxiety, which made her constantly question her place on the series during the first season.

When asked about Hollywood toxicity during her time as an actor, Meghan told ‘Variety’: “We didn’t have a name for it at that time. There were just certain things that were accepted. If there was any discomfort, you just dealt with it. It forced a lot of women to live with this idea of staying silent, not being disruptive, not giving voice to the things that might create concern or discomfort.”

She continued, describing how hard it was for her to land a steady job. “For me, I had tried for so long to land on a show, filming all these pilots, wondering if they would get picked up,” she said.

“All of Season 1 on ‘Suits’, I was convinced I was going to get recast. All the time. It got to a point where the creator was like, ‘Why are you so worried about this?’,” Meghan recalled.

20221019-211604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anne Heche named Miley Cyrus, Kristen Bell to play her in...

    Will Smith shimmies the night away, shows no remorse for infamous...

    Horror film ‘The Wife’ set for OTT release on March 19

    Lorde says quitting social media has been ‘divine’