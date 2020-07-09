Recalling theatre days, Karan Anand promotes Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’

Reminiscing his theater days, Karan Aanand took to social media to promote Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’. The two actors were both part of Nadira Babbar’s theater group ‘Ekjute’.

The film, which is to release soon on Hotstar and Disney Plus, has Sanjana Sanghi making her Bollywood debut.

In his post, Aanand said: “A very beautiful film ‘Dil Bechara’ is coming from Bollywood’s promising actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is not among us anymore. My only request to all of you is to watch this film firmly so that even after leaving this world, Sushant knows that he was an important part of the film industry. And through this film a beautiful memory of his remains in our hearts forever.”

The trailer of Dil Bechara recently created history, becoming the most liked trailer on YouTube, beating Avengers: Infinity War trailer, which had 3.6 million likes. This trailer is currently the most liked trailer around the globe with a total of 5.8 million likes and 28 million views.