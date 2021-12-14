INDIA

Received proposal to rename Bombay Central Railway Terminus: Centre

The Centre has received a proposal from the Maharashtra government to rename the Bombay Central Railway Terminus as Nana Shankar Shet Terminus, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

“A proposal along with recommendation of the Government of Maharashtra for renaming of Bombay Central Railway Terminus as Nana Shankar Shet Terminus was received on October 21,” said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He said that a decision in such matters is taken only after due consideration of the recommendation of various government agencies and other relevant factors.

The Maharashtra government had, in March, approved the proposal to rename Mumbai Central railway station as Nana Shankar Sheth, after Jagannath Shankarseth, a philanthropist and educationalist, and also remembered for his contribution to the growth of railways in the country.

