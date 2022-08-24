WORLD

Received US response to Iran’s views about nuclear deal: Tehran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has said that the country has received, through the European Union, the US government’s response to Tehran’s views about the resolution of the outstanding issues in the talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Making the remarks in a statement on the ministry’s website, Nasser Kanaani added the US response was submitted to Iran by the EU foreign policy chief and coordinator of the Vienna talks Josep Borrell, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that Iran had started to assess the American side’s views carefully and would inform the coordinator of its viewpoints following the completion of its reviews.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for the removal of sanctions on the country. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement.

The talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington.

The latest round of the nuclear talks was held in Austria’s capital Vienna in early August after a five-month hiatus. On August 8, the European Union put forward a “final text” of the draft decision on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran recently said its written response to the EU’s draft of a potential agreement had been presented, noting that if the US reaction features realism and flexibility, the nuclear agreement would be reached.

