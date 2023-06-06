BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Recent stock rally could spur risky behaviour typical of bull market

NewsWire
0
0

Favourable movement of drivers of equity valuations over the past year and recent stock rally could extend itself into risky behaviour going ahead as investors become increasingly willing to accept lower returns for taking higher risks, ICICI Securities said in a research report.

The aforementioned behaviour is typical of a bull market environment and currently starting to manifest itself in terms of diminishing earnings yield spread of small and midcaps over large caps, the report said.

“Despite the reversal in drivers of ‘cost of equity’ for Indian stocks from elevated levels, the ultra-low interest rate environment in developed economies is over. Transition from an environment of abnormally low interest rates to normal levels of interest rates may limit high returns from risk assets like equity. Given the sharp rally from Mar’23 lows, our NIFTY 50 target of 20,000 implies a modest 8 per cent upside from current level,” the report said.

“We continue to prefer beneficiaries of the investment and credit cycle in the economy along with high-end discretionary consumption — banks, capital goods, utilities, telecom, real estate, building material and discretionary consumption,” it added.

Along with drivers of ‘cost of equity’ dipping, earnings growth outlook also improved with Q4FY23 earnings season having significantly higher number of beats and in-line results as compared to misses; GDP growth has been robust resulting in an upgrade in FY23 growth to 7.2 per cent.

Q4FY23 result season indicates earnings beat and in line significantly outpace earnings miss by a ratio of 11:7 (beats-92, in line-18, misses-72) for the NSE200 universe.

Within the universe, financials, autos, discretionary consumption and power sectors saw higher beats whereas pharma, technology and energy sectors saw higher misses, the report said.

20230606-120202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bajaj Auto’s Mar YoY overall sales up 52%

    SC dismisses DMRC’s review petition, DHC to hear RInfra’s execution plea...

    RBI issues draft on IT governance for regulated entities

    80L houses under PM Awas Yojana in 2022-23