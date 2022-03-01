INDIA

Recipe to prepare a Bhog to Lord Shiva

New Delhi, March 1 (IANSlife) To celebrate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef, The Westin Goa shares a recipe to prepare a Bhog to Lord Shiva.

HEMP HURIGADALE TAMBITTU

INGREDIENTS QUANTITY (for 3 portions)

Split chickpeas 1 cup

Desiccated coconut (Dry) Half cup

Jaggery (Grated) Half cup

Clarified butter (Ghee) Half cup

Poppy seeds 1 tbsp

Cardamom 2 large pcs

Hemp seed 20 Gms

Dried Hemp leaves (Opt.) 5 Gms

PROCEDURE:

. Roast the chana dal until it exudes a sweet aroma.

. Grind the roasted dal along with the cardamom into a fine powder.

. Roast the poppy seeds until they splutter, giving out a nice aroma. Take care not to burn the seeds with overheating.

. Roast the dry desiccated coconut until crisp. Let it cool down a bit. And then grind it into a coarse powder.

. Heat the ghee in a thick pan.

. Stir in the Jaggery. Keep stirring on medium flame until the Jaggery dissolves, forming bubbles.

. Add the coarsely ground coconut, followed by the poppy seeds. Give it a quick stir.

. Finally, empty the powdered chana dal into the pan and put off the flame. Mix it thoroughly adding the roasted hemp seeds and dried hemp leaves. Add some extra ghee in case you feel the mixture is too dry. Take small portions of the mixture make the Tambittu or ladoos.

. Garnish well in rolled chopped flaky dry fruits and serve well with Thandai!

The NEIVEDYAM is ready to be offered to Lord Shiva!

TIPS & TRICKS:

. Traditionally, these Tambittu are entirely bound by ghee and Jaggery only. This improves their shelf life on the counter without refrigeration and also provides much-needed warmth during the colder months.

. If you would like to cut down on the amount of ghee used, replace it with an equal quantity of ghee and milk.

. If using milk, bring it to a boil along with ghee before adding Jaggery.

. Also, note that using milk in making Tambittu means these will need to be refrigerated.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

