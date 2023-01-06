New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANSlife) Whether you are hosting a big dinner for family and friends, craving a carb-heavy meal to give you energy for a night out, or staying in to watch the ball drop, here are some recipes to try out by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.
Chicken Sausage Sandwich
Ingredients
thinly sliced yellow onion
red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips
chicken sausages
bread, such as French bread
Dijon mustard
Method:
Preheat the grill to medium.
On the grill, cook the sausage, turning occasionally, until cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat and place on a cutting surface. If desired, toss bread slices on the grill for a few minutes to toast.
Heat the olive oil in a skillet over very low heat. Add onions and green peppers and cook slowly for about 15 minutes until onions are tender and brown.
Split the sausage in half (lengthwise), so that it forms two thinner pieces of equal length.
Place the sausage split-side down on one slice of bread. On the other slice, spread mustard. Top sausage with peppers and onions, and place the second slice mustard-side down on top.
Pasta Belle Roma
Ingredients
Pasta
Tomato Sauce
Cherry tomatoes
Onion
Garlic
Oil
Leeks
Celery
Fresh basil
Salt & pepper
Method:
Put oil in a pan and fry onions, garlic, leeks & celery for a minute.
Add tomato sauce in pan.
Add fresh basil & chilli in pan
Add boiled pasta, cherry tomatoes (cut into halves) pepper and salt in pan
Cook the mixture for 2 minutes and put it in a bowl.
Spread grated cheese on top.
Pasta is ready to be served hot with tomato sauce
Deep Fried Fish with Sweet Chilli Sauce
Ingredients
Sliced sea bass or grouper
Corn flour
Red chillies
Shallots
Garlic
Coriander roots
Salt
Tamarind juice
Stock
Cooking oil
Method:
Pound coriander roots, garlic, red chilli and shallots.
dip fish slices in corn flour and deep fry them, drain well and arrange on a plate.
Stir fry the mixture from no. 1 with 1-2 tbsp of oil, add seasoning and stock, shimmer for a while or until thickened.
Pour on the plate of fish and garnish with coriander leaves, tomato slices and chili sauce.
Chicken Khurchan Kathi Roll
Ingredients
Filling
Chicken breast
Onion, sliced
Ginger
Garlic
Tomato puree
Beaten curd
Kasoori methi
Chili powder
Garam Masala
Chat masala
Olive oil
Chapati
Wheat flour
Milk
Salt
Method:
Cut chicken into 1/2 cm wide strips and keep aside
Heat oil in a non-stick pan and saute cumin seeds
Add sliced onion, ginger garlic paste and saute over medium flame, add chicken pieces and simmer
When the chicken is cooked, cut it into small bite portion as per liking, add remaining spices and beaten curd, adjust the seasoning and leave aside
Prepare a chapatti using the ingredients and cook on a hot plate
Spread the filling on chapati and roll up tightly, cut into two
Serve hot with mint chutney, pickled onions and boiled seasonal veggies as per your taste
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20230106-132005