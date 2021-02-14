New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANSlife) It’s the season of love – a celebration of grand gestures, delightful indulgences, and memories made with your someone special. Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with special curated recipes by experts for your loved one.

Strawberry cream cheesecake by Executive Pastry chef Selva, The Westin Koregaon Park

Ingredients:

* Cream Cheese — 800gm

* Milk — 800gm

* Butter — 248gm

* Corn flour — 80gm

* Flour — 168gm

* Salt- 6gm

* Egg yolk- 400gm

* Egg white- 800gm

* Sugar- 460gm

* Cream of tartar- 8gm

* Lemon zest- 2nos

* Vanilla pod- 2nos

Strawberry Confit

* Strawberry Puree — 350gm

* Sugar- 160gm

Method:

* Set a double boiler, melt butter, add cream cheese, milk. Once melted let it cool.

* Once it is cool, add egg yolks.

* Add all your dry ingredients (Corn flour, flour, salt, lemon zest, vanilla)

* Beat your egg whites and sugar, add it to your mix.

* Bake it at 150° 30minutes.

* Glaze it with Strawberry Confit.

Chocolate Texture by Paul Kinny, Director Culinary, The St. Regis Mumbai

Ingredients: Chocolate Texture

* Dark Chocolate (70% Guanaja Valrohna)- 300gm

* Milk Chocolate- 150gm

* Heavy Cream- 1000gm

* Whole Milk 4% Fat- 300ml

* Maldon Salt- 6gm

* Organic Honey- 100gm

* Vanilla Pod- 2 no.

Chocolate Spray

* Couverture Dark Chocolate 54.5 per cent – 200gm

* Cocoa Butter- 200m

Chocolate Soil

* Dark Chocolate (Callebaut 54.5 per cent)- 200gm

* Caster sugar- 100gm

* Water- 40ml

Method:

STEP 1 (CHOCOLATE TEXTURE)

* In A Glass Bowl Measure Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate and Keep Aside

* Scrape Vanilla Pod with A Sharp Knife and Add to A Heavy Bottomed Pan Along with Pod Scraps

* To the Same Pan Add Heavy Cream, Whole Milk, Maldon Salt, Honey Bring This to A Boil and Cover for About 15 Min to Let the Vanilla Infuse Its Flavor in It

* Pour the Liquid Over the Measured Chocolate and Blend to Fine Mixture (Quick Tip: Discard Your Vanilla Scraps Before You Blend)

* Strain the Mixture Through a Fine Mesh Strainer (Quick Tip: Ensure No Air Bubbles Remain During This Process)

* Immediately Fill the Mixture into Molds and Freeze Over Night

STEP 2 (CHOCOLATE SPRAY)

* Add Measured Dark Chocolate Pellets in A Bowl and Keep Aside

* In A Heavy Bottomed Pan, Roughly Cut Cocoa Butter and Add to The Pan, Heat till The Butter Is Completely Dissolved

* Pour the Warm Melted Cocoa Butter Over the Dark Chocolate and Mix Well

* Add Activated Charcoal Powder to Attain Desired Color

* Blend to A Smooth Mixer with The Help of Hand Blender, Strain Through a Fine Mesh Strainer, Keep Aside

* Fill the Spray Mixture into A Portable Spray Gun (Quick Tip: Ensure the Mixture Is at 40°C Before You Spray to Get a Brittle Snap to Your Product)

* Before Demolding Your Pebbles Spray the Base of Stones

* Demold All Chocolate Texture onto A Silmat, Spray the Chocolate Texture Ensuring Covering Every Corner

STEP 3 (CHOCOLATE SOIL)

* In Heavy Bottom Pan Add Sugar and Water Cook to A Soft Ball Consistency (112°C)

* Add Dark Chocolate, Whisking Constantly Ensuring You Get Right into The Sides of the Pan

* Cook for A Couple Minutes to Make Sure All the Chocolate Is Fully Incorporated

* Turn Out onto A Silmat and Cool at Room Temperature

Tuna Tartar with winter vegetables by Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul

Ingredients: For tuna tartare

*100 gram Tuna loin fillet chopped

* 2 pcs capers finely chopped

* 2pcs chives finely chopped

* ½ lime zest and juice

* ¼ lemon zest and juice

* 5 gram red onion finely chopped

* 1 sliced toast bread

* Salt and pepper as your taste

* Micro greens

For the winter vegetables;

* 5 pcs each heart shape root vegetables (sweet potato, beetroot, celeriac, potato, carrot, red turnip, green zucchini)

* 3 gram salt

* 2 gram black pepper

Method

* We toast the bread both side then cut the bread round shape .For tuna tartare mix gently all ingredients and put the tarte on the toast bread and decorate it with micro greens.

* For the winter love vegetable; wash and peel all vegetables and cut them with heart shape cutter. Put some water in a saucepan and boil it .add 1 teaspoon salt to the water then cook the vegetable in the water. Please make sure all vegetable need to cook separately to stop color mixing. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper. Then you can plate the vegetables and tuna tartare.

Rasberry Cremeux by Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul

Ingredients: Manjeri mousse Ganache

*1500 gr cream

*1500 gr bitter chocolate

*80 gr egg yolk

* 4 egg

*40 gr gelatin leaves

*120 gr milk

* 560 gr white chocolate

Boil the cream for the ganache and add bitter chocolate. Stir with a whisk until the chocolate melts, remove it from the oven and chill the mixture off

* Stir 80g egg yolk and and 4 eggs in kitchenaid mixer until you maintain foam texture. Dissolve 40 gr gelatine leaves in cold water. Melt 560 gr white chocolate with bain-marie technique.

* Boil 120 ml milk, add it on the dissolved gelatine and mix it with white chocolate.

* Stir 1400 ml cream in the kitchenaid.

Mix number 2,3, and 4 slowly, then add the ganache and slowly stir with the whisk.

Raspberry Filling

*100 gr raspberry puree

* 4 gr corn starch

Boil 100 gr raspberry puree and add corn starch to give the texture. It can be used as filling after it chills off.

Crunch

*25 gr white chocolate

*50 gr hazelnut praline

*50 gr Pailleté Feuilletine

Melt the white chocolate with bain-marie technique and mix it with other ingredients.

Fill half of the silicon mould with manjeri mousse, then add the raspberry filling and crunch, and fill it up with manjeri again. Freeze it in -18 degrees.

For the lower part of the dessert; put sponge cake and fill it up with manjeri mousse until the half; then put the crunch in the middle and finally add manjeri mousse again. Freeze it in -18 degrees.

Decorate the top part with red glaze.

Sinful Chocolate obsession by Norwegian Cruise Line

Ingredients: For cake

* Semi-sweet chocolate

* Butter

* Egg yolks

* Sugar (separated)

* Egg whites

*1 teaspoon rum

* Heavy cream

* Almonds toasted

* Pistachios chopped

For Ganache

* Dark chocolate couvertures finely chopped

* Heavy cream

Method

*Melt chocolate and butter together.

*Whip yolks and half the quantity of sugar together. Combine into chocolate butter mix.

*Whip whites together with the remaining sugar and rum to volume. Combine into chocolate butter yolk mix.

*Whip the heavy cream and fold into mixture; fold in nuts.

*Pipe or spoon into individual cake dishes or ramekins, and top with a cardboard disk to act as a base once flipped out. Freeze.

*Make ganache: Bring the heavy cream to a simmer. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate; allow one minute before stirring to blend. Strain and cool.

*Remove cakes from ramekins and plate with desired garnishes; NCL chefs use raspberry sauce, vanilla sauce, mint sprigs, whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

*Top cake with ganache.

Coffe puffs with Yuzu Filig by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India

Ingredients: FOR THE CHOUX PASTRY (FOR THE CREAM PUFFS)

*5 eggs

*10.6 oz sieved flour

*5.30 oz butter

*27 cup water salt

FOR THE CUSTARD

*1.7 oz Lavazza coffee beans

*8 egg yolks

*3.5 oz sugar

*1.7 oz corn starch

*4 liter milk

FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM

*1 cup yuzu juice (or other citrus)

*0.27/64 cup liquid cream

METHOD:

FOR THE CHOUX PASTRY

Boil the water and the butter in a saucepan then add the flour. Cook over a low heat. Add a pinch of salt. When the mixture comes away from the sides of the saucepan, take it off the stove and add the eggs one by one, stirring until smooth. Put the dough into a piping bag and squeeze the puffs onto a baking tray. Cook at 356°F for 15-20 minutes. Check them regularly, without opening the oven door.

FOR THE CUSTARD

Boil the milk with the chopped coffee beans. In a bowl, whisk the 8 yolks with sugar for 4 minutes until they turn a whitish colour. Add the cornflour, stir and then pour in the hot milk. Put it all back into the saucepan and simmer the mixture for a further 3–4 minutes. Pour into a bowl through a sieve to obtain an extremely smooth cream. Cool and then refrigerate.

FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM

Whip the liquid cream with the yuzu juice. Add a pinch of sugar if needed, and let it rest in the refrigerator. Once the puffs are cooked, pierce the bases with a spoon handle to fill them, using a piping bag, with the coffee custard.

PRESENTATION

Decorate the puffs with whipped cream instead of icing. Dust with ground coffee.

