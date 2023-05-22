ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Recluse Jack Nicholson makes another public appearance with son

NewsWire
0
0

‘The Shining’ actor Jack Nicholson is making more and more public appearances – and his fans are overjoyed.

Although he stayed firmly out of the public eye for 18 months straight, Jack is now introducing himself back into public life, with him seen at another Lakers game reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 86-year-old actor returned to Crypto.com Arena to attend yet another Los Angeles Lakers game.

Sitting in a VIP courtside seat with his youngest son Ray Nicholson, the lookalike father-and-son duo appeared upbeat and all-smiles as they beamed for some snaps while enjoying the game.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Jack, who has been a season ticket holder of Lakers games since 1970, could be seen donning a navy blue t-shirt with black jacket and some indigo jeans.

With some sunglasses hooked onto his t-shirt, Jack also had some binoculars around his neck so he could get a closer look at the action on the court.

The actor could be seen sitting with his son Ray, 31, who is an actor with film credits in ‘Out of the Blue’ and ‘Panic’.

20230522-114003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vin Diesel dethrones Prince William as 2022 World’s Hottest Bald Man

    ‘Avatar 2’ tops box office for seventh weekend, crosses $2.11 bn...

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bring their baby home from NICU...

    ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn jams with Metallica