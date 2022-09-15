WORLD

Reconciliation talks between Palestinian factions to resume in Algeria in Oct: Official

NewsWire
0
0

Reconciliation talks between rival Palestinian factions to end more than 15 years of internal division will resume in Algeria in October, a senior Palestinian official announced.

Wassel Abu Yousef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) executive committee, told reporters on Thursday in the West Bank city of Ramallah that the reconciliation dialogue in Algeria would include leaders of 14 Palestinian factions.

The Fatah Party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) will join the dialogue on October 2, he added.

“The aim of resuming the reconciliation dialogue is to end the internal division and regain unity among the Palestinians in order to face the current Israeli policy against the Palestinians,” Abu Yousef said.

“Algeria and Egypt coordinated and sponsored the Palestinian reconciliation in order to ensure the success of reaching an agreement prior to the Arab summit slated for November in Algeria,” he added.

He hoped that the dialogue would become successful in ending the internal division among the Palestinian factions, so they would overcome the challenges facing the Palestinian cause, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the past few weeks, Algeria hosted representatives of Palestinian factions in separate meetings in an attempt to prepare the groundwork for the upcoming dialogue.

In an effort to remove any potential barriers that would halt the Algerian efforts, Palestinian officials did not rule out the possibility of holding bilateral meetings between Fatah and Hamas leaders on the sidelines of the dialogue.

Palestinian observers believe that the dialogue in Algeria is an important opportunity for the Palestinian factions to reach an agreement and find a unified Palestinian position to confront Israeli policies.

In December 2021, Algerian President Tebboune announced that his country would host a gathering of Palestinian factions to unify the Palestinians.

The internal Palestinian division between Hamas and Fatah began in 2007 when Hamas forcibly took over the Gaza Strip from Fatah. Since then, the Palestinian territories have been split into a Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and a Fatah-dominated West Bank.

20220916-023402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Black Hawk chopper makes emergency landing in Bucharest

    Brazil confirms first two cases of Deltacron coronavirus variant

    Everyone knows their job after playing so much of cricket: Shami

    Mexico’s economy could grow 5% in 2021: President