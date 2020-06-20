Trending now

Record 237 single-day corona recoveries in Odisha…

Sacked Army ‘deserter’ held in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar…

Ajay Devgn lends voice power to web…

SLC mulling to host Premier League in…

Covid beds in pvt hospitals shall be…

Allu Sirish amused by ‘math’ of life

Papon joins virtual fundraising concert for Amphan…

IOA urges Oly medallists, NSFs to lead…

Kerala reports single-day high of 127 new…

TN reports 2,396 new patients, active Covid-19…

Canindia News

Record 237 single-day corona recoveries in Odisha (Ld)

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) Odisha on Saturday reported a record recovery of 237 coronavirus patients in a single day, taking the total number of such patients to 3,534 in the state, the Health Department said.

“The untiring efforts of our Covid Warriors has led to an all-time high recovery of 237 patients in a day! We salute the dauntless spirit of our frontline workers,” said the department.

These recovered patients include 70 from Cuttack, 54 from Khordha, 20 from Jagatsinghpur, 19 from Kandhamal, 17 from Ganjam, nine each from Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, eight from Keonjhar, and seven each from Dhenkanal and Puri.

Besides, four patients each from Kendrapara and Nayagarh, two each from Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Sambalpur, and one each from Boudh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh have also recovered.

Odisha has reported 4,856 corona cases so far, including 1,306 active cases and 12 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday declared Subhash Nagar slum in Dumduma area as containment zone after several corona cases were reported there.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said active surveillance and contact tracing will be undertaken in the next seven days in the containment zone.

–IANS

cd/tsb

Related posts

Bihar Judge in trouble for questioning corruption in judiciary

CanIndia New Wire Service

Delhi Police issues WhatsApp numbers for newspaper hawkers

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Didi’ working on rejuvenating party

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.