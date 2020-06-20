Record 237 single-day corona recoveries in Odisha (Ld)

Bhubaneswar, June 20 (IANS) Odisha on Saturday reported a record recovery of 237 coronavirus patients in a single day, taking the total number of such patients to 3,534 in the state, the Health Department said.

“The untiring efforts of our Covid Warriors has led to an all-time high recovery of 237 patients in a day! We salute the dauntless spirit of our frontline workers,” said the department.

These recovered patients include 70 from Cuttack, 54 from Khordha, 20 from Jagatsinghpur, 19 from Kandhamal, 17 from Ganjam, nine each from Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, eight from Keonjhar, and seven each from Dhenkanal and Puri.

Besides, four patients each from Kendrapara and Nayagarh, two each from Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Sambalpur, and one each from Boudh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh have also recovered.

Odisha has reported 4,856 corona cases so far, including 1,306 active cases and 12 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday declared Subhash Nagar slum in Dumduma area as containment zone after several corona cases were reported there.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said active surveillance and contact tracing will be undertaken in the next seven days in the containment zone.

–IANS

cd/tsb