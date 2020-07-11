Record 2,798 new corona cases in Karnataka, 70 more deaths

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) Karnataka recorded 2,798 more coronavirus cases and 70 more COVID-19 casualties, raising the state’s total cases to 36,216 and the death toll to 613, an official said on Saturday.

The new cases were reported between 5 pm on Friday to 5 pm on Saturday. The state’s active cases now total 20,883.

Continuing the earlier trend, Bengaluru contributed 1,533 of the new single-day cases, taking its total tally to 16,862, of which 12,793 are still active.

The city accounts for 61 per cent of all active cases in the state.

Of the 70 patients who succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, 22 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Among the new cases, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 186 cases, followed by Udupi (90), Mysuru (83), Tumkur (78), Dharwad (77) and Yadgir (74) among others.

On Saturday, 880 patients were discharged, including 404 in Bengaluru and 203 in Ballari. The total number of discharged patients is 14,716 in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU rose up to 504.

–IANS

sth/tsb