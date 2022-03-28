Total horticulture production in the country in 2020-21 is estimated to be a record 334.60 million tonnes, which is an increase of about 14.13 million tonnes (4.4 per cent) over that achieved in 2019-20, government data said on Monday.

Production of fruits is estimated to be 102.48 million tonnes, compared to 102.08 million tonnes achieved in 2019-20, while production of vegetables is estimated to be 200.45 million tonnes compared to last year’s production of 188.28 million tonnes or an increase of 6.5 per cent.

Production of onion is reported to be 26.64 million tonnes as against 26.09 million tonnes achieved in 2019-20, production of potato is estimated to a record production of 56.17 million tonnes in 2020-21, an increase by 7.61 million tonnes compared to 2019-20, and production of tomato is reported to be 21.18 million tonnes, as against production of 20.55 million tonnes achieved in 2019-20, the data showed.

Aromatic and medicinal crops have registered an increase of 12.4 per cent, from 0.73 million tonnes in 2019-20 to 0.83 million tonnes in 2020-21 and production of plantation crops has increased from 16.12 million tonnes in 2019-20 to 16.63 million tonnes in 2020-21.

Production of spices has increased by 9.7 per cent, from 10.14 million tonnes in 2019-20 to 11.12 million tonnes in 2020-21, the data showed.

The highlights of 2021-22, according to First Advance Estimates, show that total horticulture production in 2021-22 is estimated to be 333.3 million tonnes, a decrease of about 1.35 million tonnes (decrease of 0.4 per cent) over 2020-21 (Final).

An increase in production of fruits while decrease in vegetables, spices, flowers, aromatics and medicinal plants, and plantation crops over previous year, is envisaged. The fruit production is estimated to be 102.9 million tonnes compared to 102.5 million tonnes in 2020-21.

The data further showed that the production of vegetables is estimated to be 199.9 million tonnes, compared to 200.4 million tonnes in 2020-21, onion production is estimated to be 31.1 million tonnes against 26.6 million tonnes in 2020-21, and potato production is expected to be 53.6 million tonnes, compared to 56.2 million tonnes in 2020-21.

20220328-221206