Record 7,040 new Covid cases in K’taka push tally to 2,26,966

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 2,26,966 after the state registered the highest single-day spike of 7,040 positive cases on Sunday, health officials said.

“Of the 43,626 samples tested during the day, 7,040 turned positive, taking the state’s Covid tally to 2,26,966, including 81,512 active after 1,41,491 were discharged till date, with 6,680 during the last 24 hours,” the officials said.

The death toll in the southern state rose to 3,947 with 124 fresh fatalities on Sunday.

Bengaluru accounted for 2,131 fresh cases, taking its tally to 89,811, including 34,584 active after 53,782 were discharged so far, with 2,356 during the day, while 1,444 died of the infection since March 8, with 49 in the last 24 hours.

“There are 692 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, including 326 in Bengaluru hospitals,” the official said.

Of the positive cases from across the state, 620 are in Mysuru district, followed by 478 in Belagavi, 381 in Ballari, 385 in Kalaburagi, 268 in Dharwad, 237 in Udupi, 236 in Yadigir, 229 in Dakshina Kannada and 218 in Davangere .

Of the patients cured and discharged during the day from across the state, 704 are from Ballari, followed by 410 in Belagavi, 386 in Mysuru, 322 in Kalaburagi, 309 in Hassan, 259 in Udupi, 200 in Dharwad and 195 in Koppel./Eom/240 words.

–IANS

fb/sdr/