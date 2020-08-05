Record 77 corona deaths in Andhra, over 10K new cases

Amaravati, Aug 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported an all-time high of 77 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, taking its death toll to 1,681 on Wednesday. State health officials said 10,128 new cases were detected during the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Wednesday.

The latest deaths were recorded in all 13 districts, with Guntur leading with 16 casualties, Visakhapatnam 12, and Srikakulam 10. The remaining districts reported deaths in single digits.

Compared with 9,747 new cases on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,128 more cases on Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 186,461 cases.

Three districts reported new cases in four digits, while remaining 10 districts reported cases in three-digit figures. East Godavari topped the list with 1,544 new cases, followed by Kurnool with 1,368 cases. The lowest 405 cases were reported from Srikakulam district.

In all, 60,576 tests were conducted on Wednesday as against 64,147 tests on Tuesday. Incidentally, Wednesday’s testing figures includes 29,099 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 8,729 more persons were cured and discharged from hospitals and Covid treatment centres on Wednesday. Currently, there are 80,426 active cases in the state. As many as 104,354 persons have been discharged so far in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, all corona patients among returnees from other states and countries stand cured and discharged as of Wednesday. There has been no new case in both the categories.

