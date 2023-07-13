INDIA

Record 95.5% people in Japan aware of rising prices: Survey

A record 95.5 per cent of people in Japan feel prices have increased either considerably or slightly from a year before, a central bank survey has shown.

The result found in the latest survey by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) for June has rewritten its record high for the first time in 15 years, reports Xinhua news agency.

The previous high was 94.6 per cent logged in the September 2008 survey around the time of the global financial crisis.

The quarterly survey found that 66.3 per cent of the total respondents said that prices went up considerably, also a record high.

The share of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 86.3 per cent in June, up from 85.7 per cent in March to hit the highest level since June 2022, according to the survey.

As the prices of daily necessities continue to soar in Japan, the ratio of people aware of rising prices has remained above 90 per cent for four consecutive surveys.

