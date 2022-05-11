SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Record levels of hunger persist in Afghanistan: WFP

NewsWire
0
0

The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) has once again warned of an increase in record hunger levels in Afghanistan, saying that 19.7 million people, almost half of the war-torn country’s population, is in acute need of food.

According to an WFP report, the prolonged drought and deep economic crisis will threaten the livelihoods of millions of people across Afghanistan, TOLO News reports.

The report said that humanitarian assistance averted a catastrophe in the harsh winter months, but hunger continues across the country at unprecedented levels.

It predicts that the outlook for June-November 2022 sees a slight improvement in the food security situation, with a reduction in the number of people facing acute food insecurity to 18.9 million people.

Meanwhile, the Taliban-led government’s Ministry of Economy says that is considering a strategic and a food insecurity plan to solve the challenges which children face in the country.

“In the permanent economic strategy of the Ministry of Economy, the rebuilding of Afghanistan’s infrastructure is included,” Aman Nazari, a deputy at the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction recently said that the latest assessment of the International Labour Organization shows that in the last three months of 2021, 500,000 people in the country have lost their jobs.

20220511-104405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imran Khan asks US to delink Afghan citizens from Taliban

    Three govt officials killed in firing in Pakistan

    Nepal lodges protest with India over Amit Shah’s purported statement

    Exim Bank extends $100 mn line of credit to Sri Lankan...