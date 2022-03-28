Narela in north Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Monday even as the capital’s base station – Safdarjung – registered 39.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day of the season so far.

Pitampura registered 41.1 degrees Celsius and Sports Complex registered 41.5 degrees (both west Delhi), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and predicted 39.1 and 40 degrees Celsius as maximum temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday.

IMD data showed that between 1951 and 2022, Safderjung airport maximum temperature of 39.1 or more for March was: 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1973, 39.2 degrees Celsius on March 23, 2004, March 22, 2010, and March 31, 2019 while it was 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30, 2021.

Maximum temperature has seen a rising trend over last two days over Delhi NCR and for all 13 stations, maximum temperatures reached 39-41 degreess temperature on Monday from 34.5-35 degrees Celsius two days ago.

The sudden rise in the temperature this time has three reasons, said R.K. Jenamani, a senior scientist with the IMD. “First, a stronger wind spell hit on March 26. It was already a prolonged dry spell and such winds have not only further dried up the air but also cleaned the plollution to have maximum direct solar radiation heating at the surface.”

“Then, this belt being highly urbanised, we see higesht rising of mercury in Delhi and adjoining Haryna Gurgaon-Nazafgarh areas with 2-3 degree Celsius rise today, whereas Rajasthan and other areas have had lesser rise with 1-2 degrees Celsius. Finally, winds from north Rajasthan, where temperature of 41-42 degrees Celsius was prevailing, there is a phenomenon of advection; direct solar sensible heat flux heating happens where there is dry soil and no moisture,” Jenamani said.

Wherever there is high urbanisation, and lesser greenery, heating is further accelerated early and causes fast temperature rise, he said.

