JioCinema, the digital streaming partner of the IPL 2023, had a stellar opening week with 23 sponsors signing up for advertising on the platform, read a statement.

The number of advertisers and sponsors signed up by JioCinema for IPL 2023 is significantly higher than any event on digital streaming in India.

“The sponsors on JioCinema for their digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, included (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar and Indeed.

“The number of advertisers on JioCinema who have signed up is also a new record as is the revenue booked, both significantly higher than last year on digital. With viewers enjoying the unique language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and digital only features like Multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, the list of brands joining the digital bandwagon is expected to grow further. Viewers were glued to JioCinema’s fan-centric presentation as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes during the weekend, which was up by over 60% compared to last season’s first weekend and has sustained in the first week,” the statement added.

“The consistency with which we are delivering these numbers is evidence of the paradigm shift in sports viewing in India. Our sponsors and advertisers are rest assured of delivery and return on investment on JioCinema as through digital, they have the security that they are paying only for the actual impressions delivered unlike the legacy services,” said Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“Besides advertising on JioCinema offers brands greater precision, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility than TV advertising which is why we are convinced that we will have more and more advertisers shifting their focus and budgets towards digital.”

JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views in the first week – over 375 Cr.

This followed a robust first weekend which amassed 147 Cr. views, yet another record for being the highest-ever opening weekend for the IPL on digital. JioCinema set the tone with the season-opening clash between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, achieving a peak concurrency of 1.6 Cr.

In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 Cr. downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day, it said.

