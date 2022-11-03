WORLD

Record number of Australians ‘very concerned’ about climate change: Report

NewsWire
0
0

A record numbers of Australians are “very concerned” about climate change as the eastern part of the country is affected by the flood, according to a new report published on Thursday.

Think tank the Australia Institute published its 15th annual Climate of the Nation report, which charts citizens’ attitudes towards climate change and its solutions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The report found that 83 per cent of Australians are concerned that climate change will affect the food supply as a result of droughts and floods.

The same portion of participants in surveys for the report said they were concerned climate change would cause more bushfires.

Asked about measures that could be taken to reduce Australia’s carbon emissions, 68 per cent supported the introduction of national fuel efficiency standards and 64 per cent support requiring all new car sales in the country to be zero-emissions vehicles by 2035.

“As flood waters continue to rise at record levels, so too does the number of Australians worried about climate change impacts, with concern over floods at record highs,” Richie Merzian, Director of Climate and Energy for the institute, said in a statement.

“Australians are dealing with the high-cost consequences of relying on gas and coal power and three-quarters want the government to step in and plan the shift to renewables and storage.

“The Australian government has a clear mandate to do more when it comes to climate, in particular, clean transport. The upcoming electric vehicle strategy is an opportunity to get moving on fuel efficiency standards, targeted electric vehicles subsidies, and a phase-out of fossil-fuelled vehicles – all of which have strong public support,” Merzian added.

In July, the Australian Capital Territory announced a plan to ban the sale of all new vehicles powered by an internal combustion engine from 2035.

According to the Australia Institute, nationally 75 per cent of the respondents support electrifying state bus fleets by 2030 and 62 per cent believe that governments should introduce policies to encourage mode change from cars to active and public transport.

Another 62 per cent support a national subsidy scheme for bikes, e-bikes, and cargo bikes.

20221103-134206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Britain’s unemployment rate drops to lowest since 1974

    T20 World Cup: Rohit, Virat, Suryakumar fifties set up India’s thumping...

    China ramps up Russian energy imports

    NZ reports 205 cases of Covid Delta variant