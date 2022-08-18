SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Record number of games for girls in Khelo India Football Delhi Women’s Premier League

The Khelo India Football Delhi Women’s Premier League 2022-23 kick-started at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

For the first time, the women’s league will be played in a double round-robin format with all 9 teams playing 16 matches each. This is a record number of games for girls in Delhi. A total of 72 matches will be played over the duration of more than 2 months. All the matches in the league are set to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

The clubs that are part of the Khelo India Football Delhi Women’s Premier League 2022-23 are Hans Women FC, Signature FC, Growing Star SC, HOPS FC, Royal Rangers FC, Jaguar FC, Eves SC, Rangers SC, Garhwal Women FC.

Commenting on the women’s premier league, Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said, “We are happy to see ever growing landscape of Women’s Football in Delhi and our woman players are going to get more game time will definitely make our girls more competitive and prepare them well to move at a higher competitive level.”

The launch was graced by the presence of Sonal Goel (IAS), Vivek Kumar, Gautam Vadera & Jasjit Singh (Petroleum Sports Promotion Board), Vipil Kapoor and Priya Malhotra (Axis Bank).

Sonal Goel said, “Great to see woman players getting this marvelous opportunity to play competitive football through Khelo India FD Women’s Premier League. I wish the participating teams and players all the good luck.”

