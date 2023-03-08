Around 3,000-3500 foreign and domestic tourists participated in the ‘Dhulandi Mahotsav’ at Khasa Kothi, a heritage hotel located on the Mirza Ismail Road, here on Wednesday.

Holi widely recognised as Dhulandi Mahotsav in Jaipur and neighboring areas of Rajasthan, and is celebrated on the day after ‘Holika Dahan’.

The foreign tourists, who had come from the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Portugal, Isreal and African counties, enjoyed the festival of colours with folk songs and dance.

After three years, a record number of tourists were present for the festival, which was organised by the tourism department.

According to Upendra Singh Shekhawat, deputy director, tourism department, the purpose of Dhulandi Mahotsav is to let foreign tourists enjoy the colours of Holi with safety.

At the end of the festival, a ‘matka’ race and ‘safa’ tying competition was organised for the foreign nationals.

