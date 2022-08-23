LIFESTYLEWORLD

Record profits for global grain firms known as ABCD amid food crisis

NewsWire
0
0

Companies at the centre of the global grain trade have enjoyed a record bonanza amid soaring food prices around the world, raising concerns of profiteering and speculation in global food markets that could put staples beyond the reach of the poorest, and prompting calls for a windfall tax, media reports said.

The world’s top four grain traders, which have dominated the global grain market for decades, have seen record or near-record profits or sales, The Guardian reported.

They are forecasting demand to outstrip supply at least until 2024, which is likely to lead to even higher sales and profits in the next two years.

Food prices have surged more than 20 per cent this year, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation. About 345 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity, according to the World Food Programme, compared with 135 million before the Covid-19 pandemic, The Guardian reported.

Olivier De Schutter, a co-chair of IPES-Food (the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems) and UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, said: “The fact that global commodity giants are making record profits at a time when hunger is rising is clearly unjust, and is a terrible indictment of our food systems. What’s even worse, these companies could have done more to prevent the hunger crisis in the first place.”

Four companies  the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company; Bunge; Cargill; and Louis Dreyfus — known collectively as ABCD, control an estimated 70-90 per cent of the global grain trade. “Global grain markets are even more concentrated than energy markets and even less transparent, so there is a huge risk of profiteering,” said De Schutter, The Guardian reported.

He said this year’s food price surge happened despite what are thought to be abundant global grain reserves, but there was insufficient transparency from the companies to show how much grain they hold and no way to force them to release stocks in a timely way.

“We need to be looking at the grain giants and asking what they could have done to avert the crisis, and what they could be doing now,” De Schutter said.

Cargill reported a 23% increase in revenues to a record $165bn for the year ended 31 May, while Archer-Daniels-Midland made the highest profits in its history during the second quarter of the year, The Guardian reported.

20220823-190203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    192 metric tonnes of cow dung to be exported to Kuwait...

    The plus size store to present once again at FDCI x...

    TV actor Micckie Dudaaney: We never had to promote ourselves earlier

    Keanu Reeves to produce, star in live action adaptation of ‘Brzrkr’