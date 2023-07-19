INDIA

Record rainfall hits Myanmar, triggers landslides & floods

NewsWire
0
0

Severe weather triggered landslides and flooding in southern Myanmar, with its southernmost town Kawthaung experiencing its heaviest single-day rainfall in 76 years.

According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, Kawthaung, a town located in Tanintharyi region, recorded 253 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, surpassing the 232 mm figure recorded in July 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

Heavy rains and strong winds caused landslides and falling trees in Kawthaung, Dawei, and Myeik towns in Tanintharyi on Tuesday, the Fire Services Department reported.

A man in Myeik town of Tanintharyi also died on Tuesday after a tree fell on him due to the severe weather conditions, local media reported citing rescue organizations.

Additionally, several towns in Mon state, which shares its border with the Tanintharyi region, experienced flooding on Tuesday, and rescue workers evacuated people in boats from the streets of Mudon and Thanbyuzayat towns.

Myanmar’s weather bureau issued warnings about rising water levels in certain rivers which might remain above danger levels for the next two days, urging people living near the riverbanks and low-lying areas to take precautionary measures.

2023071941735

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Antyodaya’, Modi govt’s guiding force to ensure life of dignity for...

    Bommai presses for US consulate in Bengaluru

    Centre gives Rs 1,828 cr to states for fight against Covid-19

    VIPL Swiss Challenge: Restrictive conditions for bidders throttle value discovery, favouring...