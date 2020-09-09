Record samples drawn, Kerala sees new high of 3,402 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 9 (IANS) A record 45,949 samples were sent for testing for coronavirus on Wednesday in Kerala, which recorded a new high of 3,402 more cases.

Both figures are the highest for a single day so far.

In a statement issued here, Health Minister KK Shailaja said 2,058 people had turned negative.

“There are 24,549 positive patients, while 70,921 patients have been cured. Thiruvananthapuram district continues to record high number of cases, with 531 more testing positive on Wednesday. Twelve deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 384,” said Shailaja.

On Wednesday, those under observation across the state totalled 2,02,801, including 18,880 admitted in various hospitals. There are 570 hotspots in the state.

–IANS

