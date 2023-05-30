COMMUNITY

Going on a summer adventure? Borrow the latest GoPro Hero 11 camera from a Brampton library

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Wish you had a high-quality camera to record an action-packed summer? The GoPro Hero 11 camera is touted as ideal for capturing all kinds of adventures and sports. And the good news is that you don’t have to shell out hundreds of dollars to try it out. You can just borrow it from the Brampton Library for free.

This latest addition to Brampton’s Library of Things, is the most advanced camera in the GoPro Hero series, and comes packed with features that make it ideal for capturing high-quality videos and photos. Whether you’re a filmmaker, photographer, content creator, or lifelong learner, make the most of this free opportunity to capture your next adventure.

As the camera is waterproof, one can capture footage in all kinds of weather conditions and it also features advanced stabilization technology to ensure that footage is always smooth and steady.

The GoPro Hero 11 may be borrowed on a Brampton Library card that is in good standing. One will also need to sign a Library of Things Lending Agreement and Waiver before borrowing this kit. This waiver outlines an individual’s responsibilities while the kit is borrowed to their account. The Hero and Hero5 are also available. Note: microSD card for photo/video storage not provided in kit.

GoPro kits are made available at all Brampton Library branches. Plan ahead and place a hold with your Brampton Library card through the catalogue. When available, a GoPro HERO11 kit can be borrowed on a first-come, first-served basis. To avoid disappointment, check availability before visiting the branch.

