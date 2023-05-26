The world’s longest recorded song is now the ‘Shri Ramcharitmanas’, composed and recorded in a single track by BHU’s vedic science teacher Jagadeesh Pillai.

The Guinness World Records has acknowledged Pillai’s feat which is the fifth Guinness honour for him in the past 11 years.

“The longest officially released song is 138 hr 41 min 20 sec, and was achieved by Dr Jagadeesh Pillai (India) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, on 12th April 2023,” says the citation from The Guinness World Records.

Earlier, the longest officially released song was of 115 hours 45 minutes by Mark Christopher Lee and The Pocket Gods from St Albans, Hertfordshire, UK on December 1, 2021.

Pillai recorded a single track consisting of over 11,000 verses and it took four years to achieve this feat.

Pillai composed and recorded a single track based on the entire book of the epic ‘Shri Ramcharitmanas’, which consists of more than 11,000 verses. It is written in Avadhi language, and composed by the 16th-century bhakti poet Goswami Tulsidas.

UP Minister of State (Independent charge) Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ met Pillai and expressed his best wishes to him.

The minister said that despite not being from a Hindi speaking state, singing such a long song in Avadhi language in such a beautiful and emotional way with bhajans and kirtans as per the rules of Guinness record are really amazing.

Pillai made it to the Guinness records for the first time in 2012 when he made an animation movie in the shortest possible time of 3.5 hours. The earlier record was of six hours made by a Canadian.

Next, he set the record for “longest line of postcard” with a collection of 16,300 postcards.

He next registered in the Guinness records by doing the “largest poster awareness campaign” under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ public awareness campaign.

Next, he made the longest envelope as part of the “Yoga Mass Awareness” campaign to earn the Guinness honour for the fourth time.

