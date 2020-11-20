Canindia News

Recoveries continue to exceed Covid cases in Karnataka

With 2,181 discharged, recoveries continued to exceed 1,781 new Covid cases in a day across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“Recoveries rose to 8,33,169 till date, with 2,181 discharged on Thursday, while 1,781 fresh cases increased the southern state’s Covid tally to 8,69,561 so far, with 24,752 active cases,” said the bulletin.

With only 17 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 11,621 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Bengaluru registered 1,067 fresh cases in a day, taking its tally to 3,61,654, including 17,663 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,39,942, with 1,254 discharged from hospitals across the city.

The virus claimed only six lives during the last 24 hours, taking the city’s death toll to 4,048.

Of the 539 patients in the intensive care units (ICU) across the state, 279 are in Bengaluru, 28 in Tumakuru, 27 in Mysuru and 23 in Kalaburagi.

Out of 1,21,612 tests conducted across the state on Thursday, 17,811 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,03,801 were through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate was 1.46 per cent and case fatality rate for the day was 0.94 per cent only,” added the bulletin.

