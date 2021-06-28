As proof of the pandemic’s second wave waning, recoveries from Covid crossed 27 lakh in Karnataka, while 93 died of the infection, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

“Recoveries rose to 27,04,755 so far, with 5,933 patients discharged during the day, while 2,576 new cases on Sunday increased the state’s Covid tally to 28,37,206, including 97,592 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 563 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 12,11,993, including 62,430 active cases, while 11,33,963 recovered till date, with 1,588 discharged during the day.

The virus claimed 93 lives, including 18 in Bengaluru and 14 in Dakshina Kannada during the day, taking the state’s death toll to 34,836 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

After the state capital (Bengaluru), Dakshina Kannada district reported 263 new cases and Mysuru district 282 fresh cases on Sunday.

Out of 1,33,917 tests conducted across the state during the day, 26,867 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,07,050 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 1.92 per cent and case fatality rate rose to 3.61 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 3,33,325 people, including 1,08,279 above 45 years and 2,18,214 in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 2,20,86,785 people, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched in the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

fb/kr