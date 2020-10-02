Recoveries outnumber fresh Covid cases in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered 6,555 new Covid-19 cases, raising the state’s tally to 7.06 lakh, even as 7,485 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours across the state.

The positive trend of districts logging less than 1,000 infections continued, as three districts recorded cases in 900s on Friday.

As always, East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases at 975, taking the district’s tally near the 1 lakh-mark at 99,135.

Among other places, West Godavari accounted for 930 cases, followed by Chittoor (925), Prakasam (668), Nellore (486), Krishna (473), Guntur (451), Kadapa (339) and Anantapur (333).

Meanwhile, 31 people succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, taking the statewide death toll to 5,900, just 100 shy of the 6,000-mark.

The positive trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases continued in the southern state. On Friday, 7,485 people recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 6.43 lakh. The state presently has 56,897 active cases.

–IANS

sth/arm