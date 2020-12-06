Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Delhi, positivity rates falls to 4%

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has fallen further to around 4 per cent after the Delhi tested over 80,000 tests in the last 24 hours.

The capital city tested 81,473 samples, of which, 3,149 turned out positive while 4,916 people recovered from the Covid-19 on Saturday. Meanwhile, 77 deaths were recorded in the same duration. The continuous high number of tests have pushed the positivity rate further down to 4.2 per cent, the government data showed.

The toal tally has reached 5,89,544 while the toll has risen to 9,574. Meanwhile, of the total tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 3,552 were done through RT-PCR and 46,121 were Rapid Antigen Tests. The capital city has conducted 66,67,166 tests so far, according to the bulletin by the Delhi health department.

The number of containment zones have been raised to 6,045.

After battling the third surge with lack of healthcare facilities, and huge number of daily new infections and fatalities in November, December has arrived as a relief for Delhi. The number of daily cases and the positivity rate has gone down drastically with the start of the month as the daily new cases are now limited to below 5,000, the positivity rate is also below 5%.

On Thursday, the positivity rate in Delhi recorded 4.9 per cent. A day later, it recorded 4.8 per cent.

However, in spite of the positivity rate and the number of cases going drastically down, the fatalities have still remained a matter of worry. In November alone, the capital city reported 2,663 deaths which was 29 per cent of the total fatalities Delhi saw since the pandemic started.

Currently, 6,458 out of 18,843 beds are occupied in the hospitals of which 429 out of 7,942 beds are in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 141 out of 562 beds are in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 16,950 people are under home isolation.

