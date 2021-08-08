With the recovery of 1,914 patients recoveries outnumbered 1,598 fresh Covid cases and Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala surpassing Bengaluru in positive cases in Karnataka, according to the Health Department on Sunday.

“With 1,598 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 29,18,525, including 23,930 active cases, while 28,57,776 recovered, with 1,914 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 348 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 12,30,486 including 8,493 active cases, while 12,06,078 recovered so far, with 366 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 438 positive cases registered on Saturday, Dakshina Kannada, bordering Covid-hit Kerala on the state’s west coast, surpassed Bengaluru in new cases, followed by 129 in Udupi, 98 in Mysuru, 83 in Kodagu, 80 in Hassan, 53 in Uttara Kannada and 52 in Chikkamagaluru and remaining are from across the state.

The infection claimed 20 lives, including six in Dakshin Kannada during the day, taking the state’s death toll to 36,793 and with one death in Bengaluru, the city’s toll rose to 15,914 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March over a year ago. On a positive note, there were zero fatalities in 21 districts across the state, the health bulletin added.

Of the total 1,46,446 tests conducted across the state during the day, 32,270 were through Rapid Antigen Detection and 1,14,176 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.09 per cent and case fatality rate 1.25 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,23,932 people we vaccinated during the day, including 93,283 were administered first dose, while 30,643 were administered second dose of anti-Covid vaccination across the state.

“Cumulatively, 3,29,01,814 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab and of this, 2,55,61,702 have received first dose and 73,30,212 have received second dose of the vaccinations was administered since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

Among 2,55,61,702 who have received first dose in Karnataka 1,14,59,415 are below 44 years and 1,24,19,290 are above 45 years, while among 73,30,212 wo received second dose 8,17,720 are below 44 years and 55,81,445 are above 45 years across the state, the bulletin explained.

